NEWS

Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion in Logan

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say at least three suspects are at large after a violent home invasion in the Logan section of Philadelpha. (WPVI)

By
LOGAN (WPVI) --
Police say at least three suspects are at large after a violent home invasion in the Logan section of Philadelphia that sent an 8-day-old boy to the hospital.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of North 18th Street.


Police say three masked men broke into the house demanding money.

They forced three women, a 24 year old and two 17 year olds, into the basement.



A newborn boy, just 8 days old, was dropped on the floor during the struggle.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center for observation and is expected to okay.

The suspects made off with $3500 in cash.

Police say surveillance video suggests a fourth suspect may have been waiting outside the home as a lookout.

The investigation continues.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newshome invasionNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 schools closed today after PECO fire in Olney
The Statue of Liberty temporarily goes dark
Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says
At least 4 dead after train crashes into charter bus in Mississippi
More News
Top Stories
2 schools closed today after PECO fire in Olney
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
Women's March organizers call for 'A Day Without a Woman'
Man on life support after Germantown shooting, crash
Train hits bus, killing 4; rescuers cut through wreckage
Man struck and killed in Monroe Township
Show More
Feds: Teen charged with decapitating mother is in country illegally
Mother Divine, leader of religious sect, has died
WikiLeaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, and expose Frankfurt listening post
Pregnant woman chases down robber
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
More News
Top Video
Ruptured gas line prompts Olney evacuations
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Windy and Mild Today
2 schools closed today after PECO fire in Olney
Kris Jenkins, Villanova shooting for repeat
More Video