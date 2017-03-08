8 day old baby in hosp for observation after home invaders knocked him to the ground. 3 women in home robbed @6abc pic.twitter.com/h3Xx6bAW74 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 8, 2017

Police say at least three suspects are at large after a violent home invasion in the Logan section of Philadelphia that sent an 8-day-old boy to the hospital.It happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of North 18th Street.Police say three masked men broke into the house demanding money.They forced three women, a 24 year old and two 17 year olds, into the basement.A newborn boy, just 8 days old, was dropped on the floor during the struggle.He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center for observation and is expected to okay.The suspects made off with $3500 in cash.Police say surveillance video suggests a fourth suspect may have been waiting outside the home as a lookout.The investigation continues.------