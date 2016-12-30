NEWS

Mother killed in ski lift accident
COLORADO (WPVI) --
A 40-year-old mother is dead after a freak accident at a ski resort.

First responders rushed to Ski Granby Ranch in Colorado after the woman and her two daughters fell from a chair lift.

The two girls- ages 9 and 12- are both going to be OK, but the accident left their mother dead.

The family was visiting from Texas.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how they fell 20 feet from the lift.

Statistics show chairlifts are normally very safe- over the past 40 years just 12 people have died from a malfunction.
