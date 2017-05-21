Mother of toddler shot in Kensington makes emotional appeal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2017257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toddler critical after shooting: Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 20, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2014796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toddler shot 4 times in double shooting in Kensington. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 19, 2017.

The mother of a toddler shot Friday night in Philadelphia's Kensington section, made an emotional appeal on Sunday for help in finding the gunmen who nearly killed him.Donata Johnson told Action News that 2-year-old Price Johnson remains in stable condition."I want someone to get these guys who did this to my little boy. He is my everything. He is my only child," she said.Police have also released descriptions of two suspects wanted in connection with the shootings of the toddler and his father in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Authorities are looking for the following men:Action News got an up-close look Saturday at the home where the father and son were shot.It happened after 9:16 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Malta Street.Police say the 26-year-old father was targeted, and his 2-year-old son was caught in the crossfire.The boy, who was shot four times, remains at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Hunting Park.A neighbor who didn't want us to use his name said his own son was across the street with the two victims on their porch Friday night when two gunmen pulled up on bicycles, and one spoke."Next thing you know he said, 'This is my block,'" said the neighbor. "And the next thing, (they) unloaded the guns.""When I saw my son he came running out the house with the baby in his hand," the neighbor continued. "Blood everywhere. They jumped in the car and went to the hospital."Witnesses say the shooters could clearly see a child was on the porch with his father and didn't care."They knew that they were shooting at him," said the neighbor. "The little boy, according to my son, was in plain sight."The boy was hit four times in the back.His father was also shot. He was hit in the right knee and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Action Cam video showed 6 bullet holes and marks on the home. Several more hit a Chevy Cavalier sedan parked nearby.Witnesses say the two males responsible for the shooting were seen fleeing the area on bicycles."It makes me want to cry because it's a baby. It's not something you want to hear from nobody, that you're out there just barbecuing or doing whatever else with your kids, just trying to have fun, and then your kid winds up getting hurt," said Marisol Colon shortly after it happened.Residents say there are shootings in the area almost daily now, with stray bullets sometimes flying through some of their homes.So far, there have been no arrests.----------