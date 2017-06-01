Multiple bear sightings reported in the area

Bear spotted this morning in Old Orchard. Use caution and keep pets inside. pic.twitter.com/SOXNszdT5l — DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) June 1, 2017

Officials in Doylestown, Pa. are warning the public of a bear that has been seen wandering in residential areas.In a tweet on Thursday morning, borough officials urged residents to use caution and keep pets inside.Officials tweeted a photo of the bear, saying it was spotted in Old Orchard area.Police say it follows multiple calls overnight reporting the bear near Route 202 and East Swamp Road.Crews are now searching the area trying to find the bear.Meanwhile, authorities are also notifying residents of black bear sightings in West Amwell Township, New Jersey.Police say there were two bear sightings Thursday in the area of State Highway 179 between Cedar Crest and Gulick.Authorities say you should never approach a bear.If you see one, you are urged to contact local authorities.