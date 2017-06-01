Multiple bear sightings,including a face to face in Buckingham

Bear spotted this morning in Old Orchard. Use caution and keep pets inside. pic.twitter.com/SOXNszdT5l — DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) June 1, 2017

Officials are warning the public of a bear that has been seen wandering in residential areas in Bucks and Wayne counties.Antiques dealer Ed Crimi of Buckingham, Pa., was at work early Thursday morning at his property on Route 202 in Buckingham when he had a face-to-face confrontation with a bear. He thought it was his dog, Chewy who was sniffing at the door."And then I reached out to touch my dog and that's where the bear was. So I jumped back and hit him. I punched the bear in the nose moved back in closed the door and banged on the door," Crimi said.The bear ran away and climbed up a tree. Crimi's employees showed Action News the fresh claw marks he left behind as he scratched the bark.They're feeling a little nervous."Today we have been looking around any tree we watch all the way to the top," employee Memo Deleon said.Another employee, Ruben Taiboi said, "Scary because just never happened here before. It's the first time." And you don't want to meet him face to face? "Oh no, no."Crimi snapped pictures of the bear as it sat up in his tree. Buckingham's police chief tells Action News that's the second time the bear has been sighted.Wednesday night at about 9:30 p.m., residents saw a bear in the rear of Holicong Middle School. Our officers responded, were able to locate that bear," Police Chief Mike Gallagher of Buckingham Township said.Doylestown Borough released a picture of a bear taking in the Old Orchard development-- perhaps the same one making its way through Buckingham.The bear may have been attracted to Ed Crimi's property because of all the animal statues. He might've thought he was out in the wild. The bear moved on, but Crimi is still thinking about his close encounter"I think we both scared each other," he said.Police say if you see a bear do not approach it. Call them and get somewhere safe.Police say it follows multiple calls overnight reporting the bear near Route 202 and East Swamp Road.Crews are now searching the area trying to find the bear.Meanwhile, authorities are also notifying residents of black bear sightings in West Amwell Township, New Jersey.Police say there were two bear sightings Thursday in the area of State Highway 179 between Cedar Crest and Gulick.Authorities say you should never approach a bear.If you see one, you are urged to contact local authorities.----------