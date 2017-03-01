NAACP seeks review in Center City building collapse

The NAACP wants Philadelphia's top prosecutor to review the convictions of two black demolition workers serving long manslaughter sentences in a fatal building collapse.The civil rights group's Philadelphia chapter says District Attorney Seth William's office engaged in "selective prosecution" based on race when he failed to charge the white building owner and other key figures.Williams is black. His office declined comment Tuesday on the NAACP petition.Six people were killed when a building being demolished collapsed on an adjacent Salvation Army store in 2013. A civil jury recently found the charity, building owner Richard Basciano and his architect largely responsible for $227 million in damages.But only the contractor, Griffin Campbell, and a machine operator, Sean Benschop, were prosecuted. Campbell is serving a 15- to 30-year term and Benschop half that time.