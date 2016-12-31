Naked man sought after he chases after 2 girls on roadway

Authorities are searching for a naked man who chased after two teenage girls as they walked along a southern New Jersey roadway.Evesham Township police say the man wasn't wearing a shirt when he initially drove by the girls around 1 p.m. Friday. He then returned there a few minutes later and suddenly bolted from the Jeep and ran toward the girls, ages 14 and 15.The girls then ran to the older teen's house and told her father what had happened. They say the man didn't say anything to them during the incident and did not touch them.Authorities soon responded to the home but the man had driven away by the time they arrived.