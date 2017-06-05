NEWS

Neighbor shoots, kills man threatening to drown infant twins in Oklahoma

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. (WLS)

ADA, Oklahoma --
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor.
City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday.
Bratcher said the neighbor told police he went to the home armed with a handgun and shot Foster twice after seeing him holding the infants under water in a bathtub while threatening the children's mother with a knife.

Bratcher said the children were taken to a hospital in stable condition and the neighbor was questioned and released by police.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsshootingdrowningtwinsnationalu.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
Jurors deliberating abuse charges in 'gifted' girl case
2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion
More News
Top Stories
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Electrical issues at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Show More
Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral
SUV slams into newsstand in West Oak Lane
Phila. man, teen rescued by Coast Guard in Florida
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
More News
Top Video
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
Phila. man, teen rescued by Coast Guard in Florida
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
More Video