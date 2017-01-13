NEWS

New Castle woman is Delaware's second flu-related death

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Officials say the flu contributed to the death of a 98-year-old New Castle County woman, making her the second Delaware resident to die from flu this season.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the woman had been diagnosed with influenza strain A. State health officials say the unidentified woman had multiple health issues and the flu contributed to her death.

Delaware Division of Public Health spokeswoman Emily Knearl urged residents to take the necessary precautions to ensure their health throughout the winter months, including getting vaccinated if they have not yet been.

Of the 199 lab-confirmed cases of influenza so far this season, 54 people have been hospitalized, a number significantly higher than this time last January, when Delaware had a flu season that peaked late.
