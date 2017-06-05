NEWS

New video of suspects in shooting of 2-year-old, father in Kensington

New video of suspects in toddler shooting. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released new, sharper surveillance of the bike-riding suspects who shot a father and his toddler.

The Philadelphia mayor's office has offered a $20,000 reward for information to leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 offered $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

$25K reward for arrest in toddler shooting. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 1, 2017.



It was May 19th on the 3300 block of Malta Street in Kensington when the gunmen rode up on bicycles and opened fire, saying "this is our block."

'Miracle' 2-year-old recovering from shooting. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 24, 2017.



A 25-year-old father was struck in the knee and 2-year-old Pryce Johnson was hit four times.

The toddler has since been treated and released.

Last month, police released other surveillance video of the two suspects seen on bicycles near the scene of the shooting.
VIDEO released of suspects in shooting of dad, toddler. See raw video released by Philadelphia police.


Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.

