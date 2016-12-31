NEWS

New Year's Eve fun, fireworks at Penn's Landing

Hundreds of families flocked to the Delaware River Waterfront Saturday night to enjoy the last hours of 2016, and ring in the New Year with two fireworks shows. (WPVI)

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) --
Hundreds of families flocked to the Delaware River Waterfront Saturday night to enjoy the last hours of 2016, and ring in the New Year with two fireworks shows.

"We're here to celebrate New Year's Eve, ice skating and the fireworks," said Christine Beighley of Avandale, Pennsylvania.

"We're coming to the Winterfest for ice skating, and kind of celebrating for the New Year to see the fireworks," said Karen Russ from New York.



Tons of kid-friendly activities kept both young and old entertained.

And well, warm, too.

"We're going to hopefully work up a sweat ice skating I guess. I don't know," said Beighley.

For many, it's a time to get out, have fun and end the year with a bang.

"Absolutely. Why not? It's 2017 baby!" said Danielle Moore of Tannersville.

And for one young couple, what better way to do it than to tie the knot?

"We are getting married," said Russell Mapes, groom.

We talked to bride Jackqueline Beebie and groom Russell Mapes just a couple of hours before they said, "I do."

"It's a fun holiday, it's on Saturday night. It's a good excuse for family and friends to get dressed up, and dance and celebrate," said Russell Mapes of Blue Bell.

OK, so maybe you won't go as far as getting married. But the New Year does have a way of getting people excited and looking forward to a fresh start, be it with some new bling or a greater appreciation for the things that really matter in life.

"Spending time with my family," said one Action News viewer when we asked what she looked forward to about the New Year.
