New Year's Eve preps underway in Philadelphia

Up and down Broad Street in Philadelphia, preps for New Year's Eve are underway.This weekend is full of fun and festivities. And folks across the area are getting ready too.Denise Swain-Wood of Germantown said, "I need some turkey wings, and some smoked meat, so I can make me some black eyed peas."A new year is on the horizon, which means the party planning is in full swing at Reading Terminal Market.At Termini Brothers Bakery, the cannolis are the top seller, but cheesecakes are also big for New Year's.Today and tomorrow will be especially busy days on top of an especially busy week.Samantha Preno of Termini Bros said, "I think because the holiday fell on the weekend this year people took extended vacations."Rob Passio of Giuntas Prime said, "Christmas Eve, the parties start early, lot of meal prep, for this the parties will start 9 at night, so they can shop all day."At Giuntas Prime, pork is a popular choice for New Year's meals. A Pennsylvania Dutch tradition since the pig roots forward. Still, they do stock up on a variety of meats."It's a little bit of everything. Thanksgiving is like turkeys. Christmas rib roast and fillets. New Year's racks of lamb- they want a good meal to bring in the New Year," said Passio.You want a full belly, since there's a full weekend itinerary. Crews are prepping the parade route for Sunday.The Fencing is up along Broad Street.Once again this year the mummers will start at city hall and strut down broad to Washington Avenue, the bleachers mark the viewing areas along the way.Kim Casey of Jupiter, Florida says "It's a tradition in our family. We would go down in the morning have hot chocolate, go home, and have a big New Year's dinner."Another popular stop this weekend, is the Delaware River Waterfront at Penn's Landing.You can get great views on both sides.The fireworks will light up the sky twice on Saturday night at 6 p.m. and midnight.And the party will continue on New Year's Day with the Mummer's Parade.