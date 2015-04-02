NEWS

New Jersey-based Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit

This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PATERSON, N.J. --
A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has agreed to change its name after a lawsuit from Wawa.

Court documents filed recently show the stores agreed that the Paterson-based store would change its name, though the filing doesn't specify what it will be called.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa has more than 700 convenience stores in six states and filed a trademark infringement lawsuit early this year against Dawa, saying it's taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation.

Wawa opened its first Pennsylvania store to offer beer sales and restaurant-style seating on February 16, 2017.



"Dawa" is a casual way to say "come in" in Korean and is interpreted to mean "welcome."

Dawa owner Mike Han said in February that he used the name because everyone is welcome there.

A message left for Han on Sunday was not returned.

Local rapper Aaron Out has documented his love affair with Wawa in a viral video that has hoagie fans giddy. Action News at 4 p.m. on February 22, 2017.


Wawa argued the company has an obligation to protect the brand name.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
