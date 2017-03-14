NEWS

NJ bill bans teens from getting married until 18

(Shutterstock)

TRENTON, N.J. --
Teenagers in New Jersey would be prevented from getting married until they turn 18 under a bill lawmakers have sent to Republican Gov. Chris Christie's desk.

The state Senate passed the measure on Monday by a 26-5 vote. The Assembly has already passed the measure.

Under current state law, 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to marry, but only with parental consent. Children under the age of 16 can only marry with parental consent and a state judge's approval.

Supporters say the measure will protect girls from being forced into arranged marriages. Opponents call the legislation unnecessary, saying safeguards already are in place.

Republican state Sen. Michael Doherty pointed to New Jersey Right to Life's concerns that the ban could lead to increased abortions.

------
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsteenagersweddingmarriage
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House says Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005
White House releases Trump's tax info ahead of TV report
Oregon police find 9-year-old last seen at train station
Republicans change their tune on Congressional Budget Office
More News
Top Stories
White House releases Trump's tax info ahead of TV report
Man killed in Toms River police-involved shooting
Convoy leads toddler to hospital though Pa. storm
6abc School Closings and Delays
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Show More
Winter storm causes power outages across the area
Philly's Jack Harris, who produced horror film 'The Blob,' dies at 98
Ben Affleck says he's finished alcohol addiction treatment
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos