Jersey Shore ice cream store owner is remembered after tragic accident

NJ ice cream store owner is remembered after tragic accident. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 25, 2017.

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Barbara Humphreys was the longtime owner of Springer's Homemade Ice Cream in Stone Harbor, New Jersey who died in a tragic accident last Thursday.

As their famed Jersey Shore institution gets ready for the unofficial start of summer, Humphreys family talks about moving forward.

It's business as usual inside Springer's Homemade Ice Cream, except for one thing.

"My mom was wonderful and this is where she really shined the brightest. She was out here in the trenches with the kids," Mary Humphreys Goldenthal said.

Eighty-two-year-old owner, Barbara Humphreys was a regular face at the sweet treat staple, ever since she and her husband Neil, purchased the business in 1975.

Her constant presence came to a sudden end, during a freak accident in the driveway of her daughter's home in Wayne.

"Unfortunately, he thought the car was in park and it was in reverse, so it just led to a chain reaction of events," Humphreys Goldenthal said.

Humphreys was thrown from the car, her husband left seriously injured.

Former employees and customers continue to post a series of Facebook tributes on the shop's page.

Locally and nationally on best ice cream lists, it's a tradition. The family business plans to continue as it gears up for the start of another busy season.

"I think it's a testament to the human spirit, that we pick up, keep going, and that's what she would want us to do.
She'll always be here," Humphreys Goldenthal said.

Humphreys funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 31:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2530 Stinson Lane
Norristown, PA

Visitation 9-11 a.m.
Service at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at the Philadelphia Memorial Park in Malvern.

----------
