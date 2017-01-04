NEWS

NJ man accused of estranged wife's murder appears in court
A man accused of the gruesome murder of his estranged wife went before a judge in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon. (WPVI)

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man accused of the gruesome murder of his estranged wife went before a judge in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremiah Monell, 32, made is first court appearance since being charged in the murder of his estranged wife Tara O' Shea. He showed no emotion and only spoke to answer questions from the judge.

His family members did not show up, but the victim's family did - and were clearly emotional.

"I want him to get buried underneath that jail. I shouldn't say it but that is how I feel and I am done hiding how I feel. I want him buried under the jail," said O'Shea's cousin, Brian Dunn.

A 911 call sheds some light on the moment a Cumberland County woman was found murdered.



Family and friends say O'Shea was in an abusive relationship with Monell. They say that, last month, he slit her throat in front of their 12-year-old son.

The crime happened December 18th, inside the victim's Cumberland County home.

"She cried for help desperately from the courts, to help her get out of this situation she was in. She helped everybody out but the courts didn't help her in this matter, and she is not here with us today," said Dunn.

Monell spent two weeks on the run before he was captured in a wooded area off US Highway 322 in Atlantic County.

With Monell behind bars, O'Shea's family is now focused on her children she leaves behind.

"They are without their mother and father but their support system is great. I mean it is not as good as mom and dad but we are still here and we are still ready to help," said Dunn.

Monell will be back in court on Monday for a bail hearing.
