NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test

Nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

FORKED RIVER, N.J. --
An energy company is warning that it will conduct its semi-annual full volume test of its emergency warning sirens at a nuclear plant this week in New Jersey.

Exelon Generation said it will test the sirens at the Oyster Creek Generating Station in Forked River for three minutes on Tuesday at noon.

The 42 sirens within a 10-mile (16-km) radius of the plant in Ocean County are a signal to tune to local Emergency Alert Broadcast TV or radio station and not to evacuate.

The facility is located 60 miles (97 km) east of Philadelphia. It produces enough electricity each year to supply 600,000 typical homes.

The test comes a couple of weeks after a coding problem mistakenly caused a test emergency alert at a different nuclear plant in Salem County.

Nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 24, 2017.


(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
