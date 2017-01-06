NEWS

No civil rights charges in Wilmington deadly police shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Four Delaware police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man in a wheelchair will not face criminal civil rights charges, U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday. (WPVI)

RANDALL CHASE
WILMINGTON, Del. --
Four Delaware police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man in a wheelchair will not face criminal civil rights charges, U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday.

Jeremy McDole, 28, was shot by Wilmington police in September 2015 after they responded to a 911 call about an armed man who had fired a gun.

A bystander's cell phone video shows officers repeatedly telling McDole, a career criminal who was paralyzed in a 2005 shooting, to drop his weapon and raise his hands. McDole can be seen reaching for his waist area before shots erupt.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware, the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division and the FBI met Friday with McDole's grandmother, sisters and attorneys who have represented the family.

McDole's mother, Phyllis, who is being held at the state women's prison awaiting a hearing next week on a violation of probation charge, did not participate.

"They said they left no stone unturned.... There simply wasn't enough evidence there to sustain a criminal charge," said attorney Thomas Neuberger.

Neuberger said he's satisfied that the federal investigation was thorough, but the family is "very disappointed."



City of Wilmington officials agreed last month to a $1.5 million settlement with McDole's family and acknowledged that reviews of police policies will include training on de-escalation techniques. A federal judge will hold a hearing Tuesday to consider whether to approve the settlement.

Authorities said that after a detailed review of police reports, law enforcement accounts, witness statements, dispatch logs, physical evidence reports, the autopsy report and an enhancement of the cell phone video, the evidence does not indicate that the four officers willfully used excessive force.

Witnesses corroborated the officers' claim that McDole failed to respond to commands and continued moving his hands around his waistband when the shots were fired, authorities said in a news release. The investigation also revealed that McDole's DNA was on the grip of a handgun recovered from his waistband, and that there was gunshot residue was on his right palm and shirt sleeve, they added.

"There is insufficient evidence to disprove the corporals' claims that they shot McDole in self-defense and in defense of nearby civilians and fellow officers.... The testimonial, video and physical evidence corroborates the corporals' version of the events," the statement said.

The Delaware attorney general's office concluded in a May report that criminal charges could not be brought against the four officers. The agency's investigation found that six officers at the scene all reported seeing a gun in McDole's pants after he was shot. Investigators determined that the same gun had been reported stolen.

A detective said in a court affidavit that officers found a .38 caliber revolver with four spent casings and two live rounds in McDole's underwear. Officials also have said toxicology tests found evidence of marijuana and PCP, or "angel dust," in McDole's bloodstream.

The attorney general's report cited an unnamed individual who told investigators that on the morning of the shooting, he had wheeled McDole to the "Browntown" section of Wilmington so that McDole could get a gun and PCP-laced cigarettes.
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsshootingofficer involved shootingDover
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What We Know About Esteban Santiago, Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Attack
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Witnesses Describe Screaming, 'Trail of Blood' After Gunman Opened Fire at Airport
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
A Missouri Family's Desperate Search to Find Missing Daughter
More News
Top Stories
5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Police: Man with sword pulls gun in Center City
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Purse thief targets seniors at Main Line grocery store
Show More
Cleanup continues after NE Philly water main break
Judge denies bail for 4 Chicago Facebook live torture suspects
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
Body of girl, 17, found along Delaware Canal Towpath
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Cleanup continues after NE Philly water main break
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
More Video