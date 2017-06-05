NEWS

Classes canceled in Central Bucks, shelter-in-place issued after prisoner escapes

Shelter-in-place issued after prisoner escapes in Bucks Co. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Central Bucks School District has cancelled classes at all schools in the district Monday due to the shelter-in-place recommendation by authorities after a prisoner escaped custody.



The escape happened Sunday night. It was first reported at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the prisoner escaped during a transport in the area of Bristol and Lower State roads.

A shelter-in-place recommendation was issued for residents in the Warrington and Chalfont areas.

The county's Reverse 911 call system was activated.

Residents reported police activity along the 3000 block of Bristol Road in Doylestown, Pa. late Sunday night.

