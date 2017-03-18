NEWS

Nova Nation proud of Wildcats after 'disappointing' loss to Wisconsin

The No. 1 overall Villanova Wildcats go down in a nail biter to the Wisconsin Badgers. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Heartbreak.

There's no other way to put it.

"It's definitely disappointing. I didn't expect it at all," said sophomore Brittany Manchisi.

"We were thinking about flying to Phoenix for the Final Four, and we're just feeling defeated right now," said Abby Aldon.

The No. 1 overall Villanova Wildcats went down Saturday in a nail-biter to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The students at the Conley Center were left stunned.

"I still love my team. I love my cats," said Manchisi.

It was a close game the whole way through.

Students fixated on every shot.

But after a championship last year, students thought the Wildcats would pull it off.

"They have to win. They have to. We're here. We got 2016. We're doing this again. We're going all he way. We're gonna win," said sophomore Gloria Donou.

But it wasn't meant to be.

Though there's no lack of pride for this team. Really a family of Villanova basketball.

"I'm so proud of them. I absolutely love them," said Manchisi.

All the students just want the players to know they are so proud of their accomplishments.

