NY woman finds pot instead of toys in delivery package
Pamela Marks was expecting a delivery of toys, but when she opened the package, she found pot instead.

The upstate New York woman writes product reviews for a family-friendly website.

She says she was shocked when she found 7-pounds worth of marijuana in the delivery that showed up at her house.

Marks turned the package over to police.

She has yet to hear back from the company that initially sent the package.
