NEWS

NYPD: No evidence of vandalism at largely Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn

The New York Police Department is investigating a report of possible vandalism at a predominantly Jewish cemetery. (WPVI)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
The New York Police Department says no evidence of vandalism has been found at a predominantly Jewish cemetery where more than 40 tombstones were toppled over.

The NYPD says after consultation with the management of the Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn, it was determined the 42 tombstones came down as a result of a number of factors. Those include long-term neglect or lack of maintenance, as well as environmental factors such as soil erosion.

Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted photos Saturday night showing some headstones on the ground.



There has been a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and 122 bomb threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.

A $69,000 reward has been offered for an arrest and conviction in the vandalism of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.



Authorities said Friday that Juan Thompson, a former journalist fired for fabricating details in stories, made at least eight threats against Jewish institutions nationwide as part of a campaign against his ex-girlfriend.

----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldjewishcemeteryvandalismhate crime
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
Thousands of Trump supporters stage rallies across US
White House: Congress must investigate alleged Obama power abuse
With tweetstorm, Trump may have exercised exclusive declassification authority
More News
Top Stories
Pa. Turnpike reopens between Bensalem, Willow Grove after crash
White House: Congress must investigate alleged Obama power abuse
Child critical, parents hurt in West Oak Lane house fire
Teen struck, killed by vehicle driven by off-duty NJ trooper
AccuWeather: Not As Cold
Homeless woman found suffering from hypothermia in W Phila.
Liver transplant surgical pioneer Dr. Thomas Starzl dies
Show More
US Soccer bans national anthem protests
TSA announces new pat-down procedure
Delco Memorial Hospital nurses go on strike
Troubleshooters: Copay confusion
Former pop star Tommy Page dies at 46
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos