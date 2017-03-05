.@BPShomrim alerted me that stones @ Washington Cemetery are down. I?ve spoken w/ the NYPD who are investigating. I'll be there in the am. pic.twitter.com/j3wHa1dzEp — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 5, 2017

The New York Police Department says no evidence of vandalism has been found at a predominantly Jewish cemetery where more than 40 tombstones were toppled over.The NYPD says after consultation with the management of the Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn, it was determined the 42 tombstones came down as a result of a number of factors. Those include long-term neglect or lack of maintenance, as well as environmental factors such as soil erosion.Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted photos Saturday night showing some headstones on the ground.There has been a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and 122 bomb threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.A $69,000 reward has been offered for an arrest and conviction in the vandalism of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.Authorities said Friday that Juan Thompson, a former journalist fired for fabricating details in stories, made at least eight threats against Jewish institutions nationwide as part of a campaign against his ex-girlfriend.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.------