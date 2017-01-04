Off-duty Philly cop arrests robbery suspect in Delaware

Police say an off-duty Philadelphia police officer helped catch a man charged with robbing a Claymont Rite Aid.Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Jeffrey Hale says 52-year-old David F. Francis Jr. entered the store Monday evening and, while obscuring his face with a sweatshirt, demanded money from an employee. Hale says Francis implied he had a gun and the employee complied.Hale says the off-duty officer learned the store had been robbed and stopped Francis in the parking lot. The officer, who hasn't been named, held Francis in the parking lot until troopers arrived.Francis was arrested on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.