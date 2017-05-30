Authorities say a police officer on his way to work has been killed in a three-car crash in New Jersey.State police said the accident occurred on the eastbound side of Interstate 78 in Bernards Township around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.Summit police said that Officer Matthew Tarentino was killed in the crash. He was set to attend a drug abuse education graduation program for fifth grade students later Tuesday.The 29-year-old is survived by a wife and two children. His wife is pregnant with their third child.----------