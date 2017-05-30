NEWS

Officers respond to report of armed man at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. --
A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.

Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement officers are on the scene Tuesday night.

The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations. Images posted on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area and passengers were worried about missing flights. The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that all roads to the airport were shut down, with "zero exceptions." Authorities warned people to stay in their vehicles and away from law enforcement.

Fennell didn't immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police referred calls to the spokeswoman.

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldairport securityairport news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man with weapon 'contained' at Orlando airport
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rule violations
Portland uneasy; suspect shouts 'you've got no safe place!'
More News
Top Stories
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense
Portland uneasy; suspect shouts 'you've got no safe place!'
Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Police nab 3 teens after holdup of UDel student
Show More
Suspect wanted for stabbing at Wawa
After 2 deadly Phila. fires, officials urge readiness
United operated plane that wasn't 'airworthy' 23 times, FAA says
NJ boy using stroke experience to spread awareness
Rash of truck battery thefts in Delaware County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos