Crews continue to make repairs nearly one week after a sinkhole opened up in Philadelphia's Kensington section.In a letter given to residents Saturday along East Boston Street, the water department says gas services should be completely restored by Sunday and water services should be completely back sometime next week.Officials think the sinkhole formed last Sunday when a sewer line failed, which caused a water main to burst.They expect repairs to the street to be completed the following week, if the weather cooperates.Residents received the following letter: