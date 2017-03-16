Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Montgomery County officials want to help owners of more than 50,000 valuables track down their stolen items.
To that end, they have set up a website where potential victims can view the items to see if their valuables have been recovered.
LINK: View items on Montgomery County DA's website
The items were all stolen as part of a massive theft ring, to be resold at a storefront in Center City's Jeweler's Row.
There is a total of $1.5 million in stolen jewelry, coins and high-end merchandise.
The items were taken during burglaries throughout the Philadelphia region, including communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Four suspects - Kebbie Ramseur, Jerrel Jaynes, Shron Linder and Ralph Mayrant - are accused of stealing the items from high-end homes.
Wasim Shazad is charged with being then selling the items at his store.
"We believe these individuals may have been involved in additional burglaries, and sharing the jewelry photos and other photos is not only the right thing to do to help victims recover their property, but it also could help us locate additional burglaries tied to the defendants," said Steele.
Shazad, who was arrested in January, is out on bail. He denies any wrongdoing on his part.
