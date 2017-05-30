NEWS

Openings slated for man accused of abusing 'gifted' girl

Openings slated for man accused of abusing 'gifted' girl. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4pm on May 30, 2017. (WPVI)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday in the trial of an eastern Pennsylvania man accused of having sexually assaulted six girls in the same family.

A jury was selected Tuesday in Bucks County for the trial of 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan on numerous charges of rape and sexual assault,

Authorities allege that the Feasterville man fathered two children with a then-14-year-old girl who had been "gifted" to him for helping her parents financially, and that he sexually assaulted five others. The parents are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde says Kaplan maintains that the mother of his children is his wife and that he didn't touch the others. Kaplan has remained jailed on $2 million bail. His attorney has indicated that he may pursue an insanity defense.

