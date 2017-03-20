El Carnaval de Puebla has drawn thousands over the last decade to South Philadelphia to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.But that won't happen this year.Organizers decided unanimously to cancel the event, less out of fear, but mostly as a matter of caution of what could happen such as the federal government being at the event, too."It's a possibility, we didn't think it would happen, but we didn't want to risk it," organizer Dafne Tuz of San Mateo Carnavelero said.The group announced its decision to scrap the festivities on its Facebook page."We know pretty much that ICE is driving around," organizer David Pina said.Recent nationwide sweeps that detained hundreds of people, have sent many immigrants into panic, including in Philadelphia."The fear is the people come from other cities, come to participate here and maybe on the way they get stopped, and they ask for any legal papers and they don't have them," Pina said.Mayor Jim Kenney's office called the news to cancel devastating, saying in part:"I want our immigrant community to know that we want them here, we remain committed to being a 4th Amendment city and protecting these values."But organizers vow next year the show will go on."We're hoping things settle down, and the community is feeling safer," Tuz said.This would have been the event's 11th year.------