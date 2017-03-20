NEWS

Organizers cancel Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo celebration amid immigration crackdown

EMBED </>More News Videos

Concern hault Cinco de Mayo celebration in Philadelphia. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
El Carnaval de Puebla has drawn thousands over the last decade to South Philadelphia to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

But that won't happen this year.

Organizers decided unanimously to cancel the event, less out of fear, but mostly as a matter of caution of what could happen such as the federal government being at the event, too.

"It's a possibility, we didn't think it would happen, but we didn't want to risk it," organizer Dafne Tuz of San Mateo Carnavelero said.

The group announced its decision to scrap the festivities on its Facebook page.

"We know pretty much that ICE is driving around," organizer David Pina said.

Recent nationwide sweeps that detained hundreds of people, have sent many immigrants into panic, including in Philadelphia.

"The fear is the people come from other cities, come to participate here and maybe on the way they get stopped, and they ask for any legal papers and they don't have them," Pina said.

Mayor Jim Kenney's office called the news to cancel devastating, saying in part:
"I want our immigrant community to know that we want them here, we remain committed to being a 4th Amendment city and protecting these values."

But organizers vow next year the show will go on.

"We're hoping things settle down, and the community is feeling safer," Tuz said.

This would have been the event's 11th year.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsimmigrationcinco de mayo
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump sidesteps Russia inquiry at rally
Arrest made in deaths of 2 Colorado teens
Delaware's AG files lawsuits against apartment owners
Action News Update
More News
Top Stories
Police: Bucks Co. boy choked by dog pulling on his scarf dies
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Swarthmore College student dies after skateboarding accident
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
Chester County residents receive phony traffic infraction notices
Delaware's AG files lawsuits against apartment owners
Victim shares story of assault at SEPTA station
Show More
Stranded dolphin rescued in North Wildwood
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump associates
Philly man claims NYC bar denied him service over pro-Trump hat
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Teen rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Victim shares story of assault at SEPTA station
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
More Video