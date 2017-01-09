NEWS

Overturned SEPTA bus closes part of Woodhaven Rd.
A SEPTA bus overturned early Monday, shutting down a section of Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A SEPTA bus crashed and overturned early Monday, shutting down part of a busy Northeast Philadelphia thoroughfare before the beginning of the morning rush hour.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of Woodhaven Road near Knights Road.

Action News is told the 28-year-old bus driver suffered a minor injury after being thrown from the bus.

He is in stable condition.



No one else was on the bus at the time of the crash.

All of the eastbound lanes of Woodhaven Road are blocked at the scene as crews work to tow away the SEPTA bus.

