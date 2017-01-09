Overturned SEPTA bus closes part of Woodhaven Rd.

Crews deciding how to get @SEPTA bus over damaged guardrail as they try to pull it upright @6abc pic.twitter.com/pHwRHBvkUZ — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 9, 2017

A SEPTA bus crashed and overturned early Monday, shutting down part of a busy Northeast Philadelphia thoroughfare before the beginning of the morning rush hour.It happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of Woodhaven Road near Knights Road.Action News is told the 28-year-old bus driver suffered a minor injury after being thrown from the bus.He is in stable condition.No one else was on the bus at the time of the crash.All of the eastbound lanes of Woodhaven Road are blocked at the scene as crews work to tow away the SEPTA bus.