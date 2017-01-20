Pa. parents charged with keeping children locked up

Two parents from western Pennsylvania are accused of leaving their children locked in their bedrooms for up to 16 hours at a time.William and Shannon Dixon's three children, ages 4, 6, and 8, told police in Indiana County that they were locked in their rooms, with no lights and no toys, when they got home from school each day.They did say each had their own portable toilet.William Dixon, though, says the claims are not true.Both Dixons confirmed that each child had a separate place to go the bathroom.Shannon Dixon says she is seeking psychological help and that she is separated from her husband.The children are now in the custody of child services.