Pa. trooper injured, 2 in custody after crash during pursuit in Chester

A Pennsylvania State trooper was injured during the pursuit of a vehicle in Chester, Delaware County.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania State trooper was injured during the pursuit of a vehicle in Chester, Delaware County.

It started on Interstate-95 near the Girard Point Bridge when police noticed a vehicle swerving on the highway.

They pulled the vehicle over, but as the trooper approached, the vehicle sped away towards Interstate-95 southbound.

Police pursued the vehicle all the way to Chester before the driver lost control, rolled over and crashed.

The police cruiser ended up on top of the overturned vehicle.

The trooper suffered a wrist injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be released.

There were three occupants in the vehicle, and one of the passengers was injured and taken Crozer Chester Hospital. That person is in stable condition.

The two other occupants were taken into custody at the Media State Police Barracks.

The incident remains under investigation.

