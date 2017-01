The Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension has been reopened following a bad crash in Milford Township.A work van smashed into the back of a tractor trailer, trapping the driver inside.The driver was trapped in the wreckage for almost an hour.The victim was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest with nonlife-threatening injuries.Both southbound lanes were blocked at milepost 40.8 between the Quakertown and Lansdale exits.They have since reopened.