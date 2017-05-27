Package that led to Newark airport evacuation deemed safe

NEWARK, N.J. --A suspicious package that forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been determined not to be a threat.
Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A on Saturday afternoon and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.
No details were immediately available on the nature of the package.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps