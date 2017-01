A popular baby toy used for teething infants has parents on high alert.Some are saying they found mold inside their Sophie the Giraffe dolls.Pediatric dentist Dana Chianese told GoldHouseKeeping.com when cleaning her child's Sophie, she smelled a musty odor. She says she decided to cut open the doll and "discovered a science experiment living inside."Chianese told Gold Housekeeping she always cleaned the toy according to instructions, which say to use hot, soapy water with a damp sponge and never submerge the toy into water.An Amazon reviewer also posted a photo of mold found inside her Sophie doll.The toy is made by a company in France.Laurie Schraenen, a spokeswoman for Sophie the Giraffe, issued a statement, saying in part:The statement goes on to say "the safety of children and satisfaction of their parents is our main priority" and they take each complaint received very seriously.Online: http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/