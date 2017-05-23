Action News caught up with air travelers arriving on a Tuesday afternoon flight from Manchester in the International Arrivals Hall of Philadelphia International Airport.Many were just learning the details of the attack in the city from which their plane departed just this morning.They described a range of emotions."It's sadness, basically. I got angry, after all because these are kids," Ariam Delgado of Liverpool, United Kingdom said."It's just so sad. You can't imagine what the parents are feeling. And your heart goes out to the families and everybody for that," Ann Gilbert of Hull, United Kingdom said."It's extremely upsetting. That's all we can say really," Valerie Ramsten of Methley, United Kingdom said.Valerie and Kenneth Ramsten traveled from Methley in the UK to visit their daughter who lives in Doylestown."It's shocking. And the bloke, the chap who did it, is only 22," Kenneth Ramsten said."Your heart goes out to all these families of these children that are supposed to be enjoying themselves, having a great time, and then, out of the blue. It's unthinkable, tragic," Julie Irvine of Doylestown said.They told us they know terrorism can happen anywhere; they just didn't expect it so close to home and for so many victims to be so young."You don't really think of it so much on your doorstep. And we go to Manchester quite often, it is quite a big shock," Gilbert said.The air travelers said they didn't know what to expect at the airport. They found security at the Manchester airport to be about what it is normally. Still, they were relieved to reach Philadelphia, their destination, without any problems.----------