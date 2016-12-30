PATCO offering free rides for first time on New Year's Eve

Partygoers will not be charged for riding the PATCO High-Speed Line during a period of time that begins on New Year's Eve and runs overnight through the early morning hours.Delaware River Port Authority officials announced Thursday that the service from Lindenwold to downtown Philadelphia will be free to riders from 8 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.This is the first time that free rides have been offered in the transit agency's 50-year history. PATCO officials estimate the initiative will cost about $20,000.Roughly 7,000 passengers are expected to use the service.CEO John Hanson says the DRPA hopes to promote safety by keeping as many revelers off the roads as possible.Ten traffic fatalities were reported in New Jersey during the New Year's holiday last year.