PATCO service restored after smoke on train

PATCO has restored service after smoke billowed from inside a train in Camden.Smoke was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the PATCO train at 5th and Federal streets.Everyone was able to make it out safely off the train.In a tweet, PATCO announced the suspension of service.A few minutes later, they announced service was restored with delays.