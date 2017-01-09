  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

PATCO service restored after smoke on train

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
PATCO has restored service after smoke billowed from inside a train in Camden.

Smoke was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the PATCO train at 5th and Federal streets.

Everyone was able to make it out safely off the train.

In a tweet, PATCO announced the suspension of service.


A few minutes later, they announced service was restored with delays.

Related Topics:
newsn.j. newspatcotrainsCamden
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
Gunmen invade home of Chester County couple, 2 kids
Truck driver injured in crash with school bus
Coast Guard responds to medical emergency on barge
More News
Top Stories
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Gunmen invade home of Chester County couple, 2 kids
Truck driver injured in crash with school bus
20-year-old shot dead in North Philadelphia
Coast Guard responds to medical emergency on barge
Victim shot multiple times in Chester
For 2nd time, vandals hit synagogue in Tacony
Show More
Mother and boyfriend charged in Abington teen's murder
Orlando police officer killed; suspect still at large
Church property vandalized in Bustleton
Guilty plea in attempted UDel student abduction
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting suspect appears in court
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos