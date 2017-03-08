NEWS

PECO working to restore power after substation fire in North Philadelphia

While PECO workers assessed the fire damage Wednesday, others worked to restore power in North Philadelphia. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While PECO workers assessed the fire damage Wednesday, others worked to restore power in North Philadelphia.

Ironically, among the last customers due back on line, those closest to the substation. Some waited by warming themselves in the afternoon sun.

"It's no heat. I ain't got no heat, no nothing. No hot water - nothing," said Pauline Sanders of North Philadelphia.



The temporary fix to melted aluminum cables, part of the distribution system to those who live nearby? PECO plans to splice in truck-mounted generators to restore power for the last customers who are without.

Firefighters had to wait almost three hours Tuesday to put water on the blaze.



There is a reason 13,000 volts of electricity was flowing through the burning cables. Tap water can act as an electrical conductor. Had firefighters used water on the live cables, what had been a bad fire, could have become a deadly incident.

"There are minerals in that water that can interact with electricity, and unfortunately cause a electrocution or harm to those fighting a fire," said PECO spokesperson Ben Armstrong.

The fire at a PECO substation caused power outages to nearby customers and traffic lights.



PECO says de-energizing a substation of this size is not an easy matter.

First three high-voltage feeds of up to 220,000 volts had to be interrupted at Roxbourgh, Whitpain and North Philadelphia. Once that was confirmed, there were more steps to take.

"We not only remotely opened the switches to stop the flow of electricity at this facility, we also confirmed manually, at this facility, there was no power flowing in the area where these firefighters were about to fight this fire," said Armstrong.

Officials tell Action News the hope is to have power restored to all customers by Wednesday evening.


