NEWS

PECO working to restore power after substation fire in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

While PECO workers assessed the fire damage Wednesday, others worked to restore power in North Philadelphia. (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
PECO's efforts to restore power hit a snag Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the utility says they're down to just 900 customers without power.

But in an effort to re-route electrical service in North Philadelphia, there was a fault that knocked another 1,000 people offline.



PECO expects they now won't get power restored until sometime overnight.

Among the questions Wednesday for workers: What went wrong and why?

Tuesday's blaze melted aluminum cables that supply power to nearby streets, meaning those closest to the substation are likely to be among the last get power back.



Folks on Wednesday waited in the warm sunshine, hoping for restoration before nightfall.

"Last night was really dark. It was really eerie. No street lights. You'd be surprised how dark it can get," said Diane Dantzler of North Philadelphia.

Firefighters had to wait almost three hours Wednesday to put water on the intense fire.

The fire at a PECO substation caused power outages to nearby customers and traffic lights.



The reason: 13,000 volts of electricity was flowing through the burning cables. Water can act as an electrical conductor. Had firefighters used water on the live cables, a bad fire could have been deadly.

"There are minerals in that water that can interact with electricity, and unfortunately cause electrocution or harm to those that may be fighting the fire," said PECO spokesperson Ben Armstrong.

PECO says de-energizing a substation of this size is not a simple matter.


First three high-voltage feeds of up to 220,000 volts had to be interrupted at Roxbourgh, Whitpain and North Philadelphia. Once that was confirmed, there were more steps to take.

"We not only remotely opened the switches to stop the flow of electricity at this facility, we also confirmed manually, at this facility, there was no power flowing in the area where these firefighters were about to fight this fire," said Armstrong.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newspower outagepecofireNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PECO works to restore power after fire in North Phila.
NEWS
AT&T says wireless 911 outage resolved
911 service restored for AT&T wireless customers
Senators seek Trump wiretap evidence from DOJ, FBI
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
More News
Top Stories
911 service restored for AT&T wireless customers
Boy, 5, struck and killed by pickup truck in Morrisville
Death investigation underway in Atlantic City
Pa. AG announces arrest of alleged child predator
Local women rally for 'A Day Without a Woman'
Man shot in head, killed in West Kensington
DA: Police justified in killing of Reading man
Show More
3 suspects, person of interest sought in oxygen tank theft
Brush fire prompts evacuations in Pine Hill, NJ
Prosecutor: Mom charged in drownings ran over 2 sons earlier
Police: Boy critical, mom injured after 2nd story fall
3 students charged after lockdown at Absegami High School
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Pa. AG announces arrest of alleged child predator
DA: Police justified in killing of Reading man
3 students charged after lockdown at Absegami High School
More Video