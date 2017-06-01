HAMMONTON, N.J. (WPVI) --A New Jersey Transit train struck and killed a person in Hammonton, N.J.
Authorities responded to the scene near North Egg Harbor Road and Francis Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials say the victim was trespassing when the incident happened.
Service on NJ Transit's Atlantic City Line was suspended between Lindenwold and Hammonton for about two hours as police investigated.
The victim's name had not been released as of Thursday morning.
