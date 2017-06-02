NEWS

Penn State hazing death to top agenda at public trustee meeting

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Penn State University's Board of Trustees meets Friday to discuss significant changes to fraternity life on campus in the wake of a deadly hazing incident.

It was four months ago that a hazing ritual at Penn State's chapter of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity turned deadly for Timothy Piazza.

The 19-year-old sophomore fell down some stairs during a pledge ceremony, suffering serious injuries that eventually proved fatal.

Authorities say fraternity members did not call 911 until about 12 hours later.

18 Penn State students are facing charges.

Parents James and Eveyn Piazza wrote a letter to the Board of Trustees, urging them to do what is right, and not what is popular to appease a small group of alumni.

They spoke out last month on abc's Good Morning America.

"We need Penn State to step up," said James Piazza. "They are one of the biggest organizations in the country. They need to make significant changes and make a difference."

The trustees are set to meet in executive session from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.

A public meeting will follow at 1 p.m.

