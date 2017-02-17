NEWS

Penn State students staying up to get down at THON

THON, the annual fundraiser to fight childhood cancer, is underway at Penn State. (WPVI)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) --
At 6 o' clock sharp Friday, THON 2017 got moving.

Since then they haven't stopped.

More than 700 dancers and countless other volunteers.

They're of all ages, all working together, dancing for the next 46 hours straight to raise funds for families and kids battling childhood cancer.

"This is the most pure example of joy I've ever seen in the whole world," said THON Executive Director Austin Sommerer.

It's total team work, form the volunteers making snacks behind the scenes, to the little kids bravely fighting cancer cooling them off with squirt guns, to all their friends cheering them on in the stands.

Even parents are here to support.
"My daughter is spectacular," said mother of dancer Rose Howell.

"This weekend just gives everyone a break from their homes and being in the hospital, so that's my favorite part," said THON dancer Nikki Maginnis.

Tami Rodriguez's son, 11-year-old Layn Burger, has battled pediatric kidney cancer since before he was 1-year-old.

Her family received funds raised from THON.

"We've lost so many friends along the way, so we come and grieve and meet with them, but at the same time we come and celebrate, because where else can you come and be joyous about something so devastating?" said Rodriguez.

Her son loves to see this.

"It's just crazy what the dancers would do for kids who need help. And it's just crazy!" said cancer survivor Layn.

Everyone loves an effort like this for a cause so great.

Just last year alone THON raised more than $9.7 million.

The money raised by the THON students goes to Four Diamonds, a charity that gives money to families and kids battling cancer at the Penn State Children's Hospital.
