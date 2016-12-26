NEWS

Pennsylvania's highest-in-nation gas tax going up again

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SCRANTON, Pa. --
The price to fill 'er up is going up again in Pennsylvania.

Starting Sunday, the nation's highest gas tax will increase by another 8 cents per gallon.

Drivers will pay about 78 cents per gallon in tax, up from just under 70 cents this year. The state's wholesale gas tax funds road construction and infrastructure maintenance.

Gas stations will almost certainly pass the increase to motorists, Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst with fuel monitoring firm GasBuddy.com, told The Times-Tribune of Scranton.

Pennsylvania has the nation's fifth-largest road network, with more road miles than New York, New Jersey and all the New England states combined, according to James May, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.

He said PennDOT has fixed thousands of structurally deficient bridges and boosted road construction spending by about $1 billion, paving the way for about 25,000 new construction jobs.

Kay Nealon, who was gassing up in Scranton last week, said road conditions are still poor.

"Gas prices are going up, and it feels like a rip off, I can tell you that," said Nealon, a former Scranton business owner who now lives in Florida but returned to the area for the holiday. "The roads are as bad as they ever were, that's for sure."

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsgas pricestaxes
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Stars React to George Michael's Death
Philadelphia Christmas tree recycling starts next week
Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
Drexel professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet
More News
Top Stories
Drexel professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet
Truck overturns on I-76 ramp in King of Prussia
Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
VIDEO: Shoppers, and gifts, return to stores
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Russia: Crashed jet fragments pulled from Black Sea
Show More
Trump: I'll Dissolve Foundation to Avoid 'Appearance' of Conflict
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Allentown
Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Christmas party
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Toms River
Christmas Day fire heavily damages Glen Mills home
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos