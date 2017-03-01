NEWS

Pepsi to cut 80-100 jobs in Philly, blames beverage tax

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Pepsi has confirmed to Action News that it is cutting 80 to 100 jobs in Philadelphia, and the company is blaming the city's beverage tax.

That number comes from a total of 423 jobs in the city, Pepsi said. Employees impacted include frontline and supervisory roles. The layoffs will happen over the next few months, beginning Wednesday.

The company said in a statement that Pepsi's beverage sales are down 40% in the city, and only up 10-15% in areas outside the city limits.

"This isn't something we take lightly or want to do, and we are committed to working with our employees and the union to treat impacted individuals with the care and dignity they deserve," the statement reads.

Some of the revenue from the beverage tax is intended for pre-kindergarten programs in the city. City spokesperson Lauren Hitt said that PHLPreK has created more than 250 jobs.

Hitt said the soda industry has "sunk to a new low," and accuses Pepsi of holding jobs "hostage" in an effort to overturn the tax, saying the company reported billions in profit last year.

"The idea that they can afford to do that but 'must lay off workers' should make every Philadelphian very skeptical of whether these layoffs are actually due to the tax," Hitt said.

In late February, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the beverage tax raised $5.7 million in January, more than double what city officials had projected.

