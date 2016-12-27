Person struck and killed by PATCO train in Camden

SERVICE RESTORED in both directions.Trains will not stop at Broadway Station & will be running on/close to sched. B'Way riders use City Hall — PATCO (@RidePATCO) December 28, 2016

The Delaware River Port Authority is investigating a fatal accident on the PATCO High Speed Line.It happened just after 4 p.m. at the Broadway Station in Camden.Action News is told one person was struck and killed by the train.PATCO officials say trains will not stop at Broadway Station and will be running on or close to schedule. PATCO says Broadway riders should use City Hall.