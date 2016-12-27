NEWS

Person struck and killed by PATCO train in Camden
EMBED </>More News Videos

A person was struck and killed by a PATCO train in Camden. (WPVI)

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
The Delaware River Port Authority is investigating a fatal accident on the PATCO High Speed Line.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the Broadway Station in Camden.

Action News is told one person was struck and killed by the train.

PATCO officials say trains will not stop at Broadway Station and will be running on or close to schedule. PATCO says Broadway riders should use City Hall.
Related Topics:
newsn.j. newspatcoCamden
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4 arrested in disturbance at Philadelphia Mills Mall
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
Black Box Suggests Mechanical, Pilot Error to Blame for Russian Military Plane Crash
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Riverside
More News
Top Stories
4 arrested in disturbance at Philadelphia Mills Mall
Man continues search for grandmother, daughter
Temple loses to Wake Forest in Military Bowl
Crews respond to Overbrook high rise fire
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Driver shot in the head, crashes in Mt. Airy
Truck crashes, catches fire at Lawncrest gas station
Show More
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Riverside
Man dead after house fire in Concord Twp.
NYPD: All clear at Trump Tower, suspicious bag filled with toys
Pa. man being questioned in murders of 4-year-old son and mother
Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead
More News
Top Video
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
AccuWeather: Cooler Wednesday
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Boy saves family with 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' quote
More Video