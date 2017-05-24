Person struck on NB I-95 in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia

A pedestrian has been struck on I-95 in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia.It happened before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes between the exits for Girard Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge.Chopper 6 HD showed a yellow tarpaulin on the shoulder of the highway.A tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles were stopped nearby. The tractor-trailer was stopped in a traveling lane of the highway.Police and an ambulance were on the scene.There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.Three of four northbound lanes were shut down at the scene, resulting in a long backup.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.----------