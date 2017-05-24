Person struck on NB I-95 in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia

BRIDESBURG (WPVI) --A pedestrian has been struck on I-95 in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia.
It happened before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes between the exits for Girard Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge.
Chopper 6 HD showed a yellow tarpaulin on the shoulder of the highway.
A tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles were stopped nearby. The tractor-trailer was stopped in a traveling lane of the highway.
Police and an ambulance were on the scene.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They're blocking all lanes on I-95 NB at Aramingo. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/reuiw0o9rB— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) May 24, 2017
Three of four northbound lanes were shut down at the scene, resulting in a long backup.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps