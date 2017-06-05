NEWS

Philadelphia man, teen rescued by Coast Guard in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Coast Guard rescues group from sinking boat. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

Two people from Philadelphia were among a group rescued from a sinking boat in Florida this weekend.

The Coast Guard responded to calls for help off the coast of Sarasota Sunday night.

A pontoon boat was sinking with three adults and three teens onboard.

Two of the victims, 57-year-old JD Smith and a 17-year-old boy, were from the Philadelphia area.

The rescue crew is applauding the fact that each person was wearing a life jacket, showing they were ready for the emergency.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newscoast guardrescuewater rescue
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
Jurors deliberating abuse charges in 'gifted' girl case
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion
Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Florida workplace
More News
Top Stories
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Electrical issues at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Show More
Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral
SUV slams into newsstand in West Oak Lane
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
Academy Park student killed in crash on I-95
More News
Top Video
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
More Video