Two people from Philadelphia were among a group rescued from a sinking boat in Florida this weekend.
The Coast Guard responded to calls for help off the coast of Sarasota Sunday night.
A pontoon boat was sinking with three adults and three teens onboard.
Two of the victims, 57-year-old JD Smith and a 17-year-old boy, were from the Philadelphia area.
The rescue crew is applauding the fact that each person was wearing a life jacket, showing they were ready for the emergency.
