Two people from Philadelphia were among a group rescued from a sinking boat in Florida this weekend.The Coast Guard responded to calls for help off the coast of Sarasota Sunday night.A pontoon boat was sinking with three adults and three teens onboard.Two of the victims, 57-year-old JD Smith and a 17-year-old boy, were from the Philadelphia area.The rescue crew is applauding the fact that each person was wearing a life jacket, showing they were ready for the emergency.----------