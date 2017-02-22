NEWS

Phila. School District: Transgender bathroom policy will not change

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia School District says it will not change its transgender bathroom policy following the Trump administration's decision to lift the transgender bathroom guidance.

"The School District of Philadelphia remains a safe and welcoming place of inclusion for all our students," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said in a statement. "Every student deserves to know their rights will be recognized and upheld at school. This announcement will not change any school district policy or city law that protects our students."

The Trump administration on Wednesday ended federal protections for transgender students that instructed schools to allow them to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

Stepping into an emotional national debate, the administration came down on the side of states' rights, lifting federal guidelines that had been issued by the Obama administration and characterized by Republicans as a legal overreach.

Without the Obama directive, it will be up to states and school districts to interpret federal anti-discrimination law and determine whether students should have access to restrooms in accordance with their expressed gender identity and not just their biological sex.

"This is an issue best solved at the state and local level," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said. "Schools, communities and families can find - and in many cases have found - solutions that protect all students."
The Associated Press contributed to this post.

