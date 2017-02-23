NEWS

Philadelphia beverage tax doubles in collections in January

The city of Philadelphia announced Thursday that the collected new sweetened beverage tax doubled in what was projected.

The revenue totaled $5.7 million, which is a quite a shocker because the city had projected only $2.3 million in revenues.

City officials expect this number to grow because it believes many beverage distributors stocked up on inventory prior to the tax going into effect.

Mayor Kenney signed the new tax into law to help pay for Pre-K services in Philadelphia.

